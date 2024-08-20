CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

CI&T Stock Up 0.6 %

CINT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 191,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $975.83 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.14. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $76,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

