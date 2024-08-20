Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $453.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

