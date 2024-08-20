CIBC Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.85.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.