Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13,603.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161,044. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.