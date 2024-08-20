China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
CYD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.
China Yuchai International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
