China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

