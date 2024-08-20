China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,090,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 318,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,312. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,421,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.