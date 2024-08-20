China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,260 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,327 shares of company stock valued at $978,760. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,366. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

