China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,372 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 313,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMT. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

