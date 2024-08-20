China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,349. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $776.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $731.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

