China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 3,043,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,566. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

