Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE CPK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

