Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Charlotte’s Web
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.