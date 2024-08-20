Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

