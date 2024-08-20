Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 14.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 257,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 285,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

