CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 679,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 173,710 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,188,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

