CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CDW by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 211.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.15. 828,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,723. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.31. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.