CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CCA Industries Price Performance
CAWW opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. CCA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.82.
About CCA Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCA Industries
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.