CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAWW opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. CCA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.82.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

