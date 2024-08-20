Cascades Inc. (CAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.06. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. In related news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. Insiders have sold a total of 116,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,230 in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.08.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

