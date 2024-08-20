Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

NYSE:CARR opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

