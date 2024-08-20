Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

