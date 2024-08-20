Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 640 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138,844. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.