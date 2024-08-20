Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 295 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.06. 1,704,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,467. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.