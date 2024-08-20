Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,415 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 6,026,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505,269. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

