Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,228 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.62. 24,388,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,819,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

