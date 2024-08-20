Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.08. 16,041,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447,773. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

