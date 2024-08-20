Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 308,974 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 289,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,731. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

