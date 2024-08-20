Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $43,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 26,000,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,529,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

