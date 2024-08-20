Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $296,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,973 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

