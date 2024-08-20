Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 1,364,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $103.35.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

