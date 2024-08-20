Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 63,063 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Up 1.0 %

Samsara stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 2,247,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,320. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,642,033.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,642,033.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,028 shares of company stock valued at $51,139,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.