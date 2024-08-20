Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $12.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.27 billion and $224.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.61 or 0.04381067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,945,956,992 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

