Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $12.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.27 billion and $224.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.61 or 0.04381067 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037497 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006789 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010453 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012260 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007956 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001483 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,945,956,992 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
