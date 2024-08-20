Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.00

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.96), with a volume of 111381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.96).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
