Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 560,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

