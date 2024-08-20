Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,287. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

