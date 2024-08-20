Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.50. 3,097,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.81. The company has a market capitalization of $465.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.