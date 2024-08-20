Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on H&T Group
H&T Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Walker bought 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($50,109.86). Corporate insiders own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
About H&T Group
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&T Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.