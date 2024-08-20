Camtek (CAMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT):

8/5/2024 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Camtek had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Camtek had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek Trading Up 0.0 %

CAMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

