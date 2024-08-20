Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $2,763,600.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chin-Chi Teng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80.

CDNS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.96. 1,549,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average is $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

