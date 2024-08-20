Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Burford Capital by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 75,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,050,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 383,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BUR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 408,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.