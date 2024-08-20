Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE BTX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
