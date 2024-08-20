Brokerages Set GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target at C$57.20

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

