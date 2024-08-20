Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) CEO Acquires $11,350.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) CEO Eric B. Blashford bought 5,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 468,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,465.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

