Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $164.15 and last traded at $164.35. Approximately 3,330,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,530,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

