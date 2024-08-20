Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 28,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

