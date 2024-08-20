Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHFAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 28,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
About Brighthouse Financial
