BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $676,234.41 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBIO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 999,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,014,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

