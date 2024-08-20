Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

