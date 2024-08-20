Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.34. 5,526,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,858. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

