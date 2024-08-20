Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,881. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

