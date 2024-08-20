Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.73. 1,442,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,952. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

