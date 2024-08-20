Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 528,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 164,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 692,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,994. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

