Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,146,176 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $466.84. 1,690,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,028. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $433.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

